Graham County is now up to 328 cases of COVID-19 after 12 more residents tested positive for the virus Wednesday. Greenlee County remains at 39 cases, with 135 people still waiting for test results.
Of the 12 new Graham County patients, five are from Safford, two are from Thatcher, and five from San Carlos Apache Tribe.
The ages of the 328 positive cases: (49) under 20, (129) 21-44 years old, (49) 45-54 years old, (34) 55-64, (67) 65 years old plus.
Sixty-three of Graham County's patients have recovered and five have died. According to a Mt. Graham Regional Hospital spokesman, as of Wednesday, they had three COVID-19 patients at the hospital.
Twelve of Greenlee County's patients have recovered and one has died.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control announced just over 63,000 new cases and 1,047 deaths. The U.S. has documented nearly 3.9 million cases of COVID-19 and 141,677 deaths.