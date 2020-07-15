Fifteen more Graham County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the number of cases since the start of the pandemic in March to 236.
According to the Graham County Health Department, eight patients are from Safford, three from Thatcher, and four from the San Carlos Apache Tribe.
Four residents with COVID-19 have died and 181 patients are still sick.
Greenlee County reported one new case Wednesday night. The county has now documented 38 cases. Twenty-five patients remain sick, one has died.
The ages of the 236 positive cases in Graham County: (41) under 20, (65) 21-34 years old, (95) 35-64 years old and (35) 65 years old plus.
Health officials are still stressing the need to wear masks, wash hands frequently and remain at least six feet away from other people, when possible.
Also on Wednesday evening, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported nearly 61,000 new cases and another 773 deaths. The total number of cases nationwide is now over 3.4 million and just shy of 136,000 people have died.