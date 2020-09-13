The Graham County Health Department announced Sunday morning that the county has documented 774 COVID-19 cases since March. A San Carlos Apache tribal member and a Pima resident are the latest two victims of the virus.
Of the 774 patients, 558 have recovered so far and 24 have died.
Greenlee County is still holding steady at 58 cases. One person is still battling the virus and two residents have died.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 384 new cases Sunday and seven more deaths. The total for the state now stands at 208,512 cases and 5,322 deaths. The positivity rate is 5.2 percent in Graham County; the state's is 11 percent.
On Saturday there were 525 people in Arizona hospitals with the virus. One week ago that number was 666 and one month ago it was 1,411.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the U.S. has documented 6,427,058 cases of the coronavirus since Jan. 21. Of those, 192,388 have died.
Over the last seven days, 245,584 new cases have been diagnosed. Arizona accounted for 2,842 of those cases. Our neighbors accounted for the following: New Mexico (661), Utah, (2,865), Colorado (1,837), New Mexico (2,088) and California (23,908).