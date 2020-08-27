Graham County has now documented more than 700 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in March. Four patients were diagnosed with the virus Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 702.
Of the 702 patients, 22 have died and 377 have recovered so far.
Greenlee County remains at 58 cases. Two patients have died and 53 have recovered.
On Thursday morning, the State of Arizona reported 680 new cases and 33 deaths. The total number of cases was 200,139 with 4,929 deaths.
More than 1.4 million Arizonans have been tested for the virus and the positivity rate was 11.7 percent as of Thursday.
Eight hundred and ninety five people with COVID-19 were hospitalized as of Wednesday. Seven days prior to that the number was 1,070 and one month ago it was 2,626.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, more than 5.7 million Americans have contracted the virus and 177,759 have died. One week ago, the nation had documented more than 5.4 million cases and 169,870 deaths. One month ago, the total number of cases nationwide was over 4.1 million. The number of people who had died was 145,982.
According to the CDC, COVID-19 has surpassed the top three leading causes of death in the U.S in 2018, the latest year for which final data is available.
The top four causes of death that year were 1) Heart Disease (655,381); 2) Cancer (599,274); 3) Unintentional injury (167,127) and 4) Chronic lower respiratory disease (159,486).