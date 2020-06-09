The Graham County Health Department announced Tuesday night 45 cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed since the start of the pandemic.
According to a news release, five new patients were confirmed Tuesday, three associated with the cluster that began May 25. Health officials are trying to determine how the other two contracted the virus.
Twenty-one people are awaiting the results of their tests. Two Graham County residents with COVID-19 have died; both had underlying health conditions.
It has not been unusual for the state and county to report conflicting numbers as cases are investigated. The state reported 42 Graham County cases Tuesday morning.
All known close contacts to the new positives have been notified and have been placed on quarantine until cleared by the health department.
The ages of the 45 positive cases: (10) under 20, (5) 21-34 years old, (18) 35-60 years old, (12) 65 years old plus.
According to the Greenlee County Health Department, the number of cases in that county remains at 10. Two patients have recovered, one has died. They, too, have 21 patients awaiting test results.