On Sunday morning, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 1,233 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 35,691. The agency also reported three new deaths. That total is now 1,186.
The state has confirmed 50 cases in Graham County, 11 in Greenlee County and 216 in Cochise County.
Nearly 470,000 people have been tested for the virus in the state; 6.9 percent have tested positive.
As of Saturday, 1,457 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital, 317 were on respirators and 452 were in ICU. Sixty-three percent of the state's ventilators are available for use. Twenty-one percent of ICU beds available.
One hundred and twenty-four COVID-19 patients were released Saturday.
The highest number of COVID-19 deaths on a single day is 26. Twenty-six people died on April 30 and May 7. One week ago today, 15 people died. According to the state, the most recent deaths may not be reported yet.
On Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control reported 22,317 new cases, bringing the total number of diagnosed cases to 2,038,344. It also reported 711 new deaths, bringing that total to 114,625.