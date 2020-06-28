Seven Safford residents are the latest Graham County residents to contract COVID-19; the county has now documented 92 cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic.
Everyone who is known to have close contact with the seven patients are now in quarantine, according to a Graham County Health Department news release.
According to the State of Arizona, 73,908 COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed in the state and 1,588 deaths.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the U.S. has now diagnosed 2,504,175 cases and 125,484 deaths.