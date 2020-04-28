The Graham County Health Department announced Tuesday night that the number of active COVID-19 cases is now up to 13 and another 20 people who came into contact with them are awaiting test results.
All 33 people live in Safford and Pima and are currently in quarantine, said Brian Douglas, Graham County Health Department director.
Last week, two people tested positive after having been visited by an individual from New Mexico who had COVID-19, Douglas said. The virus then spread from there, forming a "cluster" of cases. Four people associated with the patients tested negative, he said.
All 13 people are showing symptoms of the virus; approximately half of those awaiting test results are asymptomatic, Douglas said.
This spate of cases appeared approximately a month after Graham County's first two COVID-19 cases were diagnosed. Those two patients have fully recovered.
Twelve of those who are currently sick are at least 35 years of age. Three of the victims are under 20.
"As our positive cases increase, we are asking everyone to comply with Governor Ducey’s stay at home order: “Stay home, Stay safe, Stay connected,” Douglas said. "In addition, we are requesting our residents wear face masks when out in public. These are great tools to utilize to slow the spread of COVID."
General things that everyone should do to prevent the spread of all respiratory illnesses include:
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular EPA registered household cleaning spray or wipes.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Wear a facemask when in public.
• When shopping, limit the number of people who you take with you. If possible, pick one person from your household to do the shopping.
• Find up to date information at azhealth.gov/COVID-19 and at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html