Another three people from Graham County have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic started to 39.
Graham County Health Department Department Director Brian Douglas said in an email that the three latest cases are not associated with the county's third cluster, which began May 25.
All of the new cases are under investigation, he said. One of the patients lives in an unincorporated area in southern Graham County and two are San Carlos Apache tribal members. All of the people they've come into contact with have been notified and are now in quarantine.
Eight people county-wide are awaiting test results, according to the county.
Douglas said that although the Arizona Department of Health Services will report 41 cases on Wednesday, two cases are duplicates and will be reconciled by ADHS.
The ages of the 39 positive cases: (8) under 20, (4) 21-34 years old, (17) 35-60 years old, (10) 65 years old plus.
Two Graham County residents with COVID-19 have died, but both had underlying health conditions. The majority of those diagnosed prior to May 25 have recovered, Douglas said Monday.
Greenlee County health officials announced Tuesday the county remains at eight COVID-19 cases. One patient has died and two have recovered. Thirty-five Greenlee County residents are waiting for their test results.