The Graham County Health Department announced 11 new COVID-19 cases Saturday night.
The county has now documented 503 cases since the start of the pandemic. One hundred and twenty people have recovered; nine have died. As of July 1, the county had documented 108 cases.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control announced 68,605 new cases and 1,371 additional deaths. The case total now stands at 4,542,579 with 152,870 deaths.
Additional information on positive COVID-19 cases in Graham
County can be found at https://azdhs.gov.