Graham County has lost another patient with COVID-19; a Thatcher resident over the age of 65 is the 38th resident to succumb to the virus.
According to the Graham County Health Department, 1,025 people are currently battling the virus. Another 26 patients were added to the list Saturday, bringing the total number of diagnosed cases to 2,340.
Fourteen of the 26 patients live in Safford and two are San Carlos Apache tribal members. The other 10 patients are evenly split between Thatcher and Pima.
In Greenlee County, 173 residents are currently ill; five new patients were added to the list Friday. Three residents with COVID-19 have died and 117 have recovered.
The State of Arizona added 6,799 patients Saturday morning to the overall list of 358,900 cases. The health department also reported 40 additional deaths, bringing that total to 6,925.
As of Friday, there were 2,931 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide and 701 were in ICU. Of those in ICU, 431 were on ventilators.
The highest number of hospitalized patients was 3,485 on July 10. That number had fallen as low as 468 on Sept. 27.
The highest number of ICU patients was 970 on July 13. That number had fallen as low as 114 on Sept. 22.
On July 16, 687 people were on ventilators and that number fell as low as 47 on Sept. 21.
Eight percent of Arizona's ICU beds and 10 percent of inpatient beds are currently available, according to the state.
Since Jan. 21, more than 14 million Americans have contracted COVID-19 and 277,825 have died. Nearly 14,000 Americans have died in the last seven days, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.