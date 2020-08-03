The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 1,030 new COVID-19 cases Monday morning and another 14 deaths. The total number of cases statewide is now 179,497 with 3,779 deaths.
Nearly 1.2 million people in the state have been tested for the virus and 12.6 percent of them have tested positive. The World Health Organization recommends a positivity rate of less than 5 percent before reopening schools.
The Graham County Health Department reported Sunday night that two more Graham County seniors with COVID-19 have died, bringing the total to 11 since the start of the pandemic.
Both victims were over 65 and from Safford, but health officials are not releasing any additional information to protect their families’ privacy.
The health department also announced Sunday night that the Arizona Department of Health Services has changed the county residences of 14 people, dropping the overall number of positive cases in the county downward, to 490.
Of the total number of patients, 124 have recovered.
Greenlee County added one more patient to its list Sunday night, bringing that county’s total to 56. Two have died and 34 have recovered.
Cochise County added 21 more patients to its list Monday morning. The county has now documented 1,557 cases and 50 deaths. The number of residents who have recovered is 1,130.
On Sunday, 2,017 people were hospitalized in Arizona with the virus, 628 were in ICU and 461 were on ventilators. On Friday, 2,226 were in the hospital, 710 were in ICU and 490 were on ventilators.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control announced 58,947 new cases and 1,132 additional deaths Sunday. The case total now stands at 4.6 million with 154,002 deaths.
Additional information on positive COVID-19 cases in Arizona can be found at https://azdhs.gov. National statistics can be found at cdc.gov.