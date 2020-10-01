The Graham County Health Department announced 17 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning.
The county has documented 868 cases since March and of those 690 have recovered and 25 have died. Ten of the new cases involve San Carlos Apache tribal members. Four patients live in Safford and three live in Pima.
Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas said that of the 361 people who participated in the testing blitzes held last month, only 13 tested positive.
Greenlee County remains at 59 total cases.
The State of Arizona reported 705 new cases Thursday and 24 deaths. The statewide totals now stand at 219,212 cases and 5,674 deaths.
Nationally, 38,764 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday by the CDC and 774 new deaths. The total number of cases in the U.S. is over 7.1 million and 205,372 people have died.