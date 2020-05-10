According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Sunday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 11,119. That number was 10,960 Saturday.
The number of positive cases diagnosed overall in Graham County is 19. The number in Greenlee County is two. Cochise County has recorded 41 cases.
According to the Cochise County Health Department, of the 41 cases diagnosed since the beginning of the outbreak, six required hospitalization. The website indicates 33 have been released from isolation.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 536. On Saturday it was 532.
As of Sunday ADHS is reporting 71 people died the first week of April, 105 the second week, 108 the third week and 96 the fourth week. The state is reporting that as of Sunday, 77 people died between April 29 and May 5.
The number of people tested by the state so far is 137,739. On Saturday, that number was 128,940. The percentage that have tested positive is 7 percent.
The CDC is reporting 25,996 news cases as of Sunday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases since Jan. 22 to 1,274,036. The agency is also reporting 1,557 new deaths. The death toll stands at 77,034.