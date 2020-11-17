Graham County has added 16 and Greenlee County has added four new COVID-19 patients to their growing list.
According to the Graham County Health Department, 704 of the county's total 1,720 patients are currently battling the virus. Greenlee County has 45 active cases; they've diagnosed a total of 138 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Of Graham County's newest patients, nine life in Safford, five in Thatcher and two in Pima. Seven of them are 20-44 years of age and four are children.
The Arizona Department of Health Services announced 2,984 new cases Tuesday morning and 10 deaths. The total number of cases for the state is now 279,896. The number of deaths is 6,312.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control announced 138,025 new cases nationwide and another 660 deaths. The U.S. is approaching 11 million total cases with 245,470 deaths.