Both Graham and Greenlee counties have implemented a few cost-saving measures in anticipation of falling shared sales tax revenues, but what next year will look like remains a huge question mark.
Every month, the State of Arizona shares sales, vehicle license, hotel and car rental taxes with counties based on population, point of origin and other facts, Greenlee County Administrator Derek Rapier explained.
"What is collected by the merchants in March is sent to the Department of Revue in April and then distributed in May, so everybody including the state, is waiting to see with baited breath what May's and of course, June's revenue is going to be. Nobody knows," Rapier said.
Last week, the Joint Legislative Budget Committee said retail sales receipts were down 32 percent and restaurants, bars and hotels were down 70 percent.
Two months ago, the state had a $1 billion rainy day fund, plus a $1 billion surplus, Rapier said.
Now authorities say COVID-19 could leave Arizona with a $1.1 billion budget deficit by July 2021.
"But even they have said this is kind of a wild-eye guess, we don't know and no one will know until those figures from March come in. March, we know is going to be bad, simply because we know that there was no spring training, the concerts, and festivals that usually happen in March, didn't happen. March is for revenue in Arizona like Black Friday is for retailers in November. So that's going to be a problem. In April, of course, a lot didn't happen," Rapier said.
On the positive side, Rapier said Freeport McMoRan continued operating in March and April.
Rapier said he hasn't implemented any "harsh" cost-savings measures yet, but he has placed a hold on almost all out-of-county travel. Most meetings are taking place via Zoom. All departments are also "taking much more scrutiny" when it comes to replacing staff.
Graham County Manager Dustin Welker, said they have "suspended all non-essential travel, not just out-of-state, but all travel outside of Graham County."
In an email statement, Welker said, "We are trending under budget for the year and anticipate finishing the year doing so. Graham County has a long history of being very frugal in our spending and our Elected Officials and Department Heads each year do an outstanding job of providing a high level of service within a conservative budget. We are very fortunate to not be considering lay-offs at this time and as we build our budget for fiscal year 20/21 our priority is to maintain our high level of service with our current level of staffing."
Rapier said that in his county they are looking at everything, but it's hard to plan for the unknown.
"I'm hesitant to say we're going to consider lay-offs or we're going to consider furloughs or any of those things simply because anything I say right now is kind of a guess," Rapier said. "There are always things we can do to lessen the impact like delay capital purchases, maybe take a truck or a road grader that we were going to maybe rotate it out and stretch out its life another year. There's things like that that can be done. I'm looking at every option in the world right now."
Rapier said every state, every count is going through the same process.
"From a budget planning point of view it would've been much, much nicer for this to have happened in December, January so we had a clear picture, but right now it's difficult," he said.