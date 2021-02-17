A Safford resident with underlying health conditions has become Graham County's youngest COVID-19 victim.
According to the Graham County Health Department the victim was under 20 years of age. The county's death toll now stands at 70.
Since last March, 5,232 Graham County residents have contracted COVID-19 and 940 of them still remain ill.
Greenlee County has lost eight residents to COVID-19, including two this week who were in their 60s and 80s. Of the eight who have died, four lived in the Duncan area, three lived in Clifton and one was from Morenci.
Overall, 550 Greenlee County residents have caught the virus and 48 remain ill.
The state just hit a milestone of more than 15,000 deaths and 801,000 cases.
Since Jan. 21, 2020, more than 27.5 million Americans have caught the virus and 485,070 have died.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, somewhere between 9.3 million and 45 million people get the flu every year. Flu kills anywhere between 12,000 and 61,000 people a year and puts anywhere between 140,000 and 810,000 into the hospital.