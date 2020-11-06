Twenty-one additional Graham County and three Greenlee residents have contracted COVID-19, bringing the number of active cases in those counties to 463 and 47, respectively.
Eight of Graham County's new patients live in Safford and the San Carlos Apache reservation and Thatcher have five new patients each. Three people live in Pima.
Ten of the new patients are 20-44 years of age, six are 45-54 and three are 65 or older.
Since the start of the pandemic, 1,364 Graham County residents have contracted the virus and 31 have died. In Greenlee County, 109 residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and two have died.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases jumped by nearly 2,000 since Thursday and 22 additional patients have died.
The total number of cases statewide is up to 254,764 with 6,109 deaths.
As of Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control was reporting more than 9.4 million Americans have contracted the virus and 233,129 have died.