According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, another 65,801 Arizonans caught the virus Jan. 7-Jan. 14 and 1,411 died.
Nearly 1,200 Arizonans with COVID-19 are in intensive care statewide, leaving only 7% of ICU beds available. Eight percent of inpatient beds were available as of Wednesday.
Graham County’s COVID-19 caseload jumped by more than 600 Jan. 7-Jan. 14 and two residents died during that time frame, bringing that total up to 56. Roughly 1,600 residents were still battling the virus as of Thursday morning.
As of Wednesday night, 142 Greenlee County residents were sick with the virus. Six residents have died and 326 have recovered.
Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas said Monday afternoon they are in Phase 1B of distributing the COVID-19 vaccine. Those in 1B include adults 75 and older, education and healthcare workers, law enforcement, corrections and other emergency staff, adults with risk conditions in congregate settings and other essential workers.
The next phase will include people 65 and older, adults of any age with high-risk medical conditions and adults living in congregate settings.
According to the state health department, some of Graham County’s positive COVID-19 cases stem from congregate settings, including five childcare/daycare/schools, three prisons, one long-term care facility and one dialysis clinic. None of Greenlee County’s cases were caught at a congregate setting, according to the state.
According to the state health department, there have only been 692 lab-confirmed cases of the flu so far this flu season.
Four of those patients live in Graham County. The five-year average for this time of the year is 6,691 cases statewide.