According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Sunday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 4,929. That number was 4,719 on Saturday. The number of positive cases in Graham and Greenlee counties remains at two apiece. The number of cases diagnosed up until now in Cochise County is 24.
Health officials report the Graham and Greenlee COVID-19 victims have fully recovered.
The number of known people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 184. On Saturday that number was 177.
The state reported 52,990 people have been tested statewide. On Saturday that number was 51,045. The number of those tested in Graham County is 169; in Greenlee County, 71 and in Cochise County, 576. The positive rate across the state remains 8 percent.
According to the CDC, labs have confirmed 690,714 COVID-19 cases since Jan. 22. That number was 661,712 on Friday. The CDC also reported 35,443 have died of COVID-19 since Jan. 22. On Friday, the agency reported 33,049.
By contrast, the CDC estimates that up to 42.9 million people got sick during the 2018-2019 flu season, which lasted 21 weeks. Roughly 647,000 people were hospitalized and 61,200 died.