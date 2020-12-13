Over the last week, three Graham County patients with COVID-19 lost their lives and the number of cases grew by 11%.
As of Monday morning, 2,655 residents had been diagnosed with the virus since March and 1,018 were still sick.
Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas added 67 new patients to the list on Sunday alone and another 45 on Monday morning; several of them were diagnosed during a testing blitz over the weekend, he said.
Greenlee County’s COVID-19 patient list increased 13% the week of Dec.6-Dec. 13. The county has diagnosed 336 patients since the start of the pandemic, 175 of them are still sick. Three patients have died.
On Friday, the State of Arizona broke the record for the highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. As of Friday, 3,534 were hospitalized. On July 17, the second highest day, there were 3,517 in the hospital.
During the week of Dec. 6-Dec. 13, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients increased 20%, the number in ICU increased 13% and the number placed on ventilators increased 18%.
As of Sunday, 3,677 were in the hospital, 829 were in ICU and 542 were on ventilators.
The highest number of COVID-19 patients to wind up in ICU was 970 on July 13. The highest number of people on ventilators was 687 on July 16.
According to the Governor’s Office, the Arizona Department of Health Services placed the order for the first shipment of vaccine doses this weekend, and it was due to arrive this week. In the first week, the vaccine will be distributed to Maricopa and Pima Counties.
Maricopa will receive approximately 47,000 doses and Pima will receive approximately 11,000 doses, totaling approximately 58,000 doses.
As of Sunday, the U.S. was just shy of 16 million COVID-19 diagnoses and 300,000 deaths overall. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, 16,855 patients with COVID-19 died Dec. 6-Dec. 13.