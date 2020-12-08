A special meeting of the Greenlee County Board of Supervisors has been scheduled for Friday morning to discuss an extension of the mask mandate, which is scheduled to end Saturday.
The matter was on this morning's regular board meeting agenda, but Supervisor David Gomez was not at the meeting to break a tie between Supervisors Richard Lunt and Ron Campbell.
Both Campbell, who voted to extend the mandate, and Gomez later called Greenlee County Administrator Derek Rapier to ask for the special meeting.
Rapier said he set a Zoom meeting for 10 a.m.
Whichever way the vote goes, Campbell said he thought it was important that "the full board make the decision."
"I believe masks work in defending against COVID-19 and in keeping people safe," Campbell said. "I don't know which way it will go, but I hope and pray one other supervisor will vote that way, too."
While Lunt believes it's best to let people make their own choices, Campbell said he's seen too many make the wrong choice.
According to the Greenlee County Health Department, there are currently 191 residents battling the virus. Six more residents were diagnosed today.
Of the 311 patients diagnosed since March, three have died and 117 have recovered.
The state health department announced more than 12,000 new cases today.
Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center officials have been pleading with people to wear masks because the hospital has been at or near capacity for the last couple of weeks.
There were 17 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Monday, said hospital spokesman Ryan Rapier.
Only 10 percent of the state's ICU beds and 12 percent of inpatient beds are currently available, according to the state health department.