As of Saturday night, Greenlee County remained the only one of Arizona's 15 counties to not have a confirmed case of COVID-19; Greenlee County Administrator Derek Rapier believes proactive measures, sparse population and luck have all contributed.
"I do believe that we have some natural advantages in Greenlee as far as social distancing goes in that we are relatively small community that is quite spread out. However, like every county, we also have areas where social distancing isn't as natural or as easy," Rapier said Saturday afternoon via email. "Fortunately, the Greenlee community has taken this viral outbreak very seriously. The residents in the county have done a great job at voluntary social distancing."
Rapier also gave a lot of credit to the health department.
"(They) saw this coming several weeks ago and began a candid and ongoing dialogue with our health care providers, employers, employees and the community in general and began setting community expectations about what this phase of the pandemic would look like and how to respond," Rapier said.
As for luck, Rapier said the county has had it's fair share of it, or possibly even more than its fair share.
"Since by its very definition, community spread means you don't know where or how the transmission occurred; and, that it may be possible for transmission to happen before a person knows they are infected, it is very difficult to know exactly how to combat this virus. So we're not naive about the ongoing threat, but have we been lucky so far, absolutely and we hope we continue to have such good luck going forward," he said.
As of Saturday night, 30 people have been tested in Greenlee County. Twenty-eight tests came back negative and two were pending. Testing is crucial and Rapier acknowledged that the lack of supplies has been a frustration nationwide and worldwide.
"However, we have been in near constant contact with colleagues both at the State and in other counties and it appears that Greenlee County’s health care providers have likely tested more cases of potential COVID-19 per capita than any other county in Arizona," Rapier said. "Through Greenlee County's partnerships with health-care providers, we have been able to test all the people that we have needed to test."
Rapier said having a "great" working relationship with communities partners has been a significant factor in making sure the limited supplies of test kits are used then they're needed most.
"We really can't say enough good things about the partners we work with," Rapier said. "It really does feel like a single team working on common goals and actions for the good of everyone in the community."
With so much new information emerging every day, Rapier said it may be some time before there is consensus about how best to manage this global outbreak.
"Only with the benefit of hindsight are we likely to really understand what we have done well and what we might do differently if we ever have to face such a crisis again," Rapier said. "Greenlee County is simply trying to do the best we can with the information we have available to us right now."