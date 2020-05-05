Amid the fallout from COVID-19, the Greenlee County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved seven measures Tuesday to reduce the county budget, including limiting travel, looking carefully at vacant positions and putting off vehicle purchases.
County Administrator Derek Rapier wants the measures to be taken immediately.
Although they did not discuss specific numbers, Rapier said, "We're in a position where cash needs to be preserved, budgets trimmed and austerity observed."
Elected officials and department heads must put new capital expenditure requests of more than $2,000 on the board's regular agenda instead of its consent agenda now. In addition, there will be no unnecessary out-of-county travel by county personnel.
"We should continue to limit our travel not necessarily as a COVID-19 response but as a budget and economic response," said Rapier.
The other measures require use of county vehicles instead of personal vehicles for in-person meetings when possible, board approval before filling vacant positions, minimizing overtime and delaying vehicle purchases.
"I'm asking our Road and Public Works Departments to make equipment last a little longer," Rapier said. "In one case we have a piece of equipment that is at least 36 years old and needs to be replaced, and I've asked that we not do so.
"One thing that makes this particular downturn we're facing unique is its timing. It's hitting right at the end of the fiscal year, in the middle of our budget development process, and that makes it difficult."
Rapier said many of the suggested measures were already in place, approved by the board in 2008 in response to that year's economic downturn, and were being re-emphasized.
In what he called something of a budget discussion preview, Rapier also presented seven recommendations for the board to consider in fiscal year 2020-21, which included delaying vehicle purchases and postponing computer rotation and IT upgrades; no action was taken on these at the meeting.