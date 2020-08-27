PHOENIX -- As of this morning, bars in nine of the state's 15 counties can reopen.
But don't expect them to look and operate the way they did before the governor ordered them shuttered in March.
No dancing.
No karaoke.
No darts or pool.
And forget about wandering around in hopes of finding someone to hook up with.
Put simply, they have to operate more like a restaurant, complete with food.
The nine counties all have achieved at least "moderate'' status as far as the spread of COVID-19. And that permits not just bars but also gyms, fitness centers, movie theaters and water parks to reopen.
Only thing is, they have to agree to a laundry list of restrictions as state health officials say there still is a risk from the coronavirus. So for each of these businesses, the mission now is finding ways to open with limited capacity and limited activities and still make a living.
The counties at moderate are Apache, Cochise, Coconino, La Paz, Maricopa, Navajo, Pima and Yavapai.
And the infection rates in Greenlee County are so low that the Arizona Department of Health Services says they have achieved "minimal spread'' status. That will give businesses there even more flexibility.
But even here, bars still won't be able to operate the way they were before -- at least not until fewer than 3 percent of the tests for the virus come back positive.
One notable question is why Pinal County is not on the list. State Health Director Cara Christ had said earlier this week she expected it to be included.
There was no immediate response from the health department.
But Rep. Bret Roberts, R-Maricopa, is questioning whether the entire county is being downgraded because of positive tests among inmates at the state and privately run prisons.
Roberts told Capitol Media Services he understands why positive tests among staff would be counted.
"They're out in the community,'' he said.
Inmates, however, are not, Roberts said, meaning that those who are infected cannot spread the disease to other Pinal County residents who might frequent businesses.
It's not just bars in these nine counties where bars will again be allowed to operate, albeit in a scaled-back fashion.
Gyms and fitness centers can also reopen their doors to half of the normal capacity, with requirements for other restrictions. Ditto movie theaters, water parks and tubing operations.
But traditional bars and nightclubs won't be able to reopen as they used to operate until the county rate for positive tests comes back at 3 percent. And even then, they will be allowed to have only half of their customers.
Schools operate on a different set of benchmarks.
Under the latest numbers, just four counties have hit the point where the state says some in-person instruction is appropriate.
But unlike businesses, these are just recommendations. And local school boards are free to ignore them, opening up where it is not yet considered safe or remaining closed even when the state says conditions are appropriate.