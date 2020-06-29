Three people from Safford and one from Pima are the latest Graham County residents to be diagnosed with COVID-19.
According to the Graham County Health Department, the total number of people to have contracted the virus since March 13 is now 96.
Sixty-one of the patients are still sick, two have died and the rest have recovered.
Greenlee County remains at 18 cases. Nine patients have recovered and one has died.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, 41,075 new cases were diagnosed today and 885 people died. The total number of U.S. cases since the start of the pandemic is over 2.5 million. The number of people who have died is 126,369.