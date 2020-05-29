The Greenlee County Health Department announced Friday that another county resident has contracted COVID-19.
According to a news release, the latest case was "community acquired and related to a cluster in a neighboring county." The county is now investigating who the patient came into contact with in the hopes of stopping the spread.
This patient makes the fifth to be diagnosed with the illness in Greenlee County since the start of the pandemic. According to the health department, two of the five patients have fully recovered.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, health officials have documented 18,465 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started and 885 deaths.
As of Friday, Graham County has documented 27 cases and two deaths. Both of those who died had underlying health conditions, too.
Roughly 20 of the 27 patients have recovered, according to Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas.
Cochise County has had 69 cases and two deaths. Forty-six of the patients have recovered.
On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control reported 21,304 new cases, bringing the total number of documented cases to 1,719,827. The agency also reported 1,265 new deaths, bringing the total to 101,711.