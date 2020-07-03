Three more Greenlee County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 21 the total number of cases documented since the start of the pandemic.
According to a news release, the county is investigating multiple cases of people who have traveled or worked in Greenlee County as well. Anyone who may have been exposed to the virus will be contacted directly.
County health officials are reminding people to use a mask, keep your distance, wash your hands frequently and stay home if you feel ill.
Eleven patients have recovered from the virus; one has died.
Graham County is up to 127 documented cases as of Friday. Thirty-three have recovered and three have died.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control announced 53,301 new cases and 624 new deaths Friday. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is over 2.7 million; the total number of deaths is at 128,648.