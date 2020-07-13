The Graham County Health Department announced 11 more county residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic in March to 218.
Seven cases are from Safford, three from Thatcher, and one from Pima.
Four people have died and 163 are still sick, according to the health department.
As of Monday morning, four people with COVID-19 were hospitalized at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center, a hospital spokesman said.
Other patients with the virus have been transferred, but it's unknown if they were transferred due to COVID-19 or underlying health conditions, said hospital spokesman Ryan Rapier.
The ages of the 218 positive cases: (38) under 20, (62) 21-34 years old, (85) 35-64 years old, (33) 65 years old plus.
At least 20 Graham County residents are awaiting test results. Another 156 people are waiting for test results in Greenlee County, which has documented 33 COVID-19 cases thus far.
Twelve of Greenlee County's patients have recovered; one has died.