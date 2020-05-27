The Greenlee County Health Department announced Wednesday its fourth COVID-19 case.
According to a news release, the new case was likely travel-related and the patient and those they've been in contact with are being quarantined. The county is trying to identify anyone else they may have been in contact with.
Two of the county's four COVID-19 patients have fully recovered.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Wednesday, the number of COVID-19 cases that have been documented in Arizona since the start of the pandemic is 17,262.
The number of Graham County cases is now at 25 and Cochise County has documented 63 cases. Both counties have reported one death each, however, the majority of the people in both counties have recovered and are no longer in isolation.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 831.
The number of people tested by the state so far is 279,550. The percentage that have tested positive is 5.5 percent. In late April, the percentage was 9 percent.
The CDC is reporting 16,429 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases since Jan. 22 to 1,678,843. The agency is also reporting 770 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 99,031.