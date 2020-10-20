The Greenlee County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday morning to extend its mask mandate through at least Dec. 12 because of a rash of COVID-19 cases.
The health department announced seven new cases Monday evening, bringing the total number of cases diagnosed since the start of the pandemic to 81.
Seventeen people have been diagnosed with the virus in the last week. The county currently has 22 active cases. On Oct. 1, the county had just one active case.
Greenlee County Administrator Derek Rapier said most of the cases can be attributed to county residents traveling to neighboring counties in Arizona and New Mexico and bringing the virus back home.
The Arizona Department of Health Services announced 1,040 new cases Tuesday morning and seven deaths. One week ago, AZDHS reported 683 new cases and the week before that, 864.
According to the state, Graham County has diagnosed 15 new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,053 as of Tuesday. Of the 15 new cases, four are people under 20. Eight are San Carlos Apache tribal members, four are from Safford, two are from Thatcher and one is from Pima.
On Monday, there were 777 people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Arizona and of those, 170 were in ICU. The number hospitalized is 71 more than last week at this time.
Since Jan. 21, more than 8.1 million Americans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and just under 219,000 have died.
The Graham County Health Department and the Arizona State University’s Biodesign Institute to will be conducting COVID-19 saliva testing Friday for anyone who wants to be tested.
The event will be 6 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Graham County Fairgrounds, 527 Armory Road, Safford.
- Online registration is strongly encouraged, but walk-ins (drive-ins) will still be accepted.
- Register for appointment with your cell phone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer.
- Log in: https://asubioempportal.pointnclick.com/
- Agency code: SALIVATEST
- Once logged-in to the portal, click on “Appointments” to request an available appointment time
- Arrive no more than 15 minutes prior to your appointment.
- If you have any scheduling issues, please email COVID19info@asu.edu.
- Important guidelines
- You must wear a protective face covering — either cloth or surgical mask.
- Bring the QR code you receive after scheduling your test appointment.
- 30 minutes before your appointment, rinse your mouth with plain water for 20-30 seconds and then spit the water out.
- Do not eat, drink (even water), smoke, vape, or chew gum for 30 minutes prior to your appointment time (any of these factors may cause an invalid test and/or your test may be rejected by clinical personnel at site collection).
- Tip: Staying well hydrated by drinking water the day before and up to 30 minutes prior to your test will speed your saliva collection process.
Results will be available via the portal approximately 48 hours from your testing time.
If you have questions, please contact the Graham County Health Department at 428-0110.