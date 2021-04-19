Thirty-eight percent of Arizonans have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Just under 4.5 million doses have been administered statewide and 1.9 million Arizonans are fully vaccinated against the virus.
According to the state, 21.9% of Graham County residents and 42.5% of Greenlee County residents have been vaccinated.
Greenlee County went the week of April 11-April 18 without recording any new cases and as of April 18, only two people were still battling the virus.
Graham County recorded 15 news cases April 13-April 19. Just over 100 patients are still sick.