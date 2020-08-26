The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 187 new COVID-19 cases and 104 deaths.
Since the start of the pandemic, 199,459 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 4,896 have died.
More than 1.4 million people have been tested and the positivity rate as of Wednesday morning is 11.7 percent.
The Graham County Health Department announced four new cases Tuesday night, bringing the county's total number to 698. Of those 342 have recovered and 22 have died.
Greenlee County is holding steady at 58. Two people have died and 53 have recovered.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported 33,076 new cases Tuesday and 394 deaths. The U.S. has now documented more than 5.7 million cases and 176,617 deaths.