The Greenlee County Health Department announced Thursday night two more county residents have COVID-19, bringing to 10 the total number of cases since the pandemic started.
According to a news release, the patients likely became infected outside of the county. Another 11 people are awaiting test results.
Two of the 10 patients have recovered, one has died and the other seven are still ill, the news release stated.
As of Thursday, the state reported 22,753 COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed since the start of the pandemic and 996 people have died. Nearly 351,000 people have been tested statewide, with 5.8 percent of them testing positive.
On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control reported 14,676 new cases, bringing the total number of diagnosed cases to 1,842,101. It also reported 827 new deaths, bringing that total to 107,029.
Greenlee County health officials are urging residents to continue wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining at least six feet in distance from others.