CLIFTON - Meeting by Zoom video conference Thursday the Greenlee County Board of Supervisors voted to adopt a resolution declaring a state of emergency during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Greenlee County Administrator Derek Rapier said the declaration will pave the way for coordination of resources with the federal and state governments, and other counties and cities that have declared emergencies.
“It basically gives us the groundwork to be able to operate in an emergency mode with all of our other government partners. This allows us to more quickly respond as the situation develops.”
The declaration gives the Board of Supervisors power to issue, amend or rescind “rules and regulations necessary for emergency functions.”
“It doesn’t say we’re going to do any particular thing,” Rapier said. “It just sets up the authorities to be able to do things should we need to."
However, he added, the county cannot exceed the parameters of Governor Doug Ducey’s initial emergency declaration and subsequent executive orders.
“For example,” Rapier said, “two or three days ago the governor signed an executive order that specifically disallowed cities and counties from making shelter-in-place orders. So no county could give such an order on their own.”
Ducey signed the order Rapier referred to on March 23. It states that any local shelter-in-place order “shall be coordinated with the State prior to issuance” and must follow Arizona Department of Health Services guidelines.
Rapier also discussed COVID-19’s impact on the county budget. He said shared sales tax is a large part of the county’s revenue, and is distributed by the State of Arizona two months after the state collects sales taxes.
“My concern is that we won’t know the exact financial impact of COVID-19 procedures until May, because they really didn’t affect anything in Arizona until March, which is our biggest tourism month,” he said. “We usually have spring training and lots of conventions, concerts and other activities. March is typically one of the largest sales tax generating months.”
Rapier said he also expected sales taxes to be down in April, but that won’t be known until June.
To meet the prospect of decreased revenue, Rapier asked county elected officials and departments to propose budgets of what they would like in a normal year and budgets of about 5 percent less than that.
“That may or may not be sufficient, and it may be too much, but I would like them to think proactively about how we can adjust to a falling revenue scenario.”
Greenlee County will adopt a preliminary budget in late June or early July, and a final version near the end of July. Rapier said budget development has begun and needs to be complete by mid-May.