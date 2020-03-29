The Greenlee County Health Department has confirmed its first positive COVID-19 case.
According to a news release Sunday evening, the case was "travel-related" and "all individuals are being isolated and quarantined." Health officials are trying to identify people who may have been exposed and they will be contacted directly.
Greenlee County was the last county in Arizona to confirm a case of COVID-19.
On Saturday, Greenlee County Administrator Derek Rapier attributed the lack of cases to proactive measures taken by the health department and residents, luck and the small population.
As of Sunday morning, Arizona had 919 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17 people have died.