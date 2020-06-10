The Greenlee County Health Department announced Wednesday night an 11th county resident has contracted COVID-19.
According to a news release, 320 people have been tested for the virus overall with 307 testing negative. Two people are still waiting for their test results.
Since the pandemic began, one county resident with COVID-19 has died, two patients have recovered and eight are currently battling the illness.
Although the Arizona Department of Health Service's website will show 12 cases on Thursday, Greenlee officials said that is a mistake.
County officials are urging residents to take precautions, such as wearing masks in public, frequent hand washing and social distancing.
On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control reported 17,376 new cases, bringing the total number of diagnosed cases to 1,973,797. It also reported 950 new deaths, bringing that total to 112,113.