Four more Graham County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 75 the total number of cases diagnosed since the start of the pandemic.
The newest patients are from Solomon, Central and Safford.
According to the health department, staff is tracking seven active clusters consisting of 40 people. Thirty-three patients have recovered and two have died.
Greenlee County officials reported Thursday night they remain at 17 cases, with nine patients who remain ill. One Greenlee County resident with COVID-19 has died.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, nearly 2.4 million people have been diagnosed with the virus since the start of the pandemic; nearly 38,000 new cases were reported Thursday. Another 692 people have died nationally, bringing that total to 121,809.