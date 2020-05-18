After holding steady at two confirmed COVID-19 cases since March, Greenlee County reported its third case Monday.
According to a Monday evening news release from the Greenlee County Health Department, the new case is likely travel-related. All close contacts to the person have been quarantined, and the department is working to identify any others who might have been exposed. Anyone who has been identified will be contacted directly, according to the release.
"The Health Department has been working with partners in the county to minimize the impact of this event and limit the spread throughout our community," officials said in the release.
The first two COVID-19 patients from the county, who tested positive in late March and early April, have fully recovered.