The Greenlee County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday morning to require masks be worn in the common area of all county buildings Tuesday morning because of the sharp increase in COVID-19 numbers.
Individual elected officials will make their own decisions as to whether to enforce a mask mandate within their offices.
The board's decision came after epidemiologist Matt Bolinger reminded the board that the number of COVID-19 cases in Greenlee County was among the lowest in the state per capita wise, partly because the county had implemented a mask mandate early on in the pandemic. He also credited the county's partnerships with Freeport-McMoRan, the school districts, Gila Health Resources and Canyonlands.
Bolinger said masks aren't perfect, but they lower the amount of the virus that can spread from an infected person to someone else and it can also limit the amount of virus that can infect someone.
If you get less inoculum, it gives your immune system more time to fight off the virus, which can make the difference between having few or no symptoms and ending up in the hospital, Bolinger said.
Supervisors Ron Campbell, Richard Lunt and David Gomez all bemoaned the fact that although Gov. Doug Ducey always talks about giving local governments autonomy to make their own decisions, that apparently doesn't apply when it comes to COVID-19.
Under state law, counties, cities and schools can no longer create mask mandates, but says they may enforce mitigation policies in buildings they own.
"You think we would have learned something and yet here we are again," Gomez said.
According to Bolinger, 58 residents have contracted COVID-19 since July 1 and the vast majority of them were unvaccinated. The Delta variant is a big reason for the increase, he said.
"It has shocked me how transmissible it is," Bolinger said. "It's a lot different than what we've seen since the start of this."
On the positive side, Bolinger said most people who contract the Delta variant haven't been getting as sick as those who contracted the virus earlier in the pandemic.
Bolinger also announced that the county received 300 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Monday night and expect to be able to vaccine children 12 and older later this week. The health department is working with the school districts to get the vaccine out, he said.
There are 700-900 kids ages 12-17 in the county and the county will have the ability to get more doses, Bolinger said.
The Duncan High School football team had to be quarantined after being exposed to the virus and according to the Morenci Unified School District, they currently have staff and students who have tested positive for COVID.
MUSD put out the following recommendations on Facebook Monday:
• If your child is not feeling well or exhibiting COVID-like symptoms, please keep them home for observation. A child who has a fever must be fever-free without medication for 72 hours.
• While masks are optional for all students and staff, the Center for Disease Control states they are a useful tool for reducing the spread of COVID.
• At this time, students and staff that are vaccinated are not subject to quarantine requirements when close contact occurs. If you have no convictions about vaccinations and have not received one - the district encourages you to consider vaccination as soon as possible.
• COVID-19 Vaccinations for children 12 and older are available in Graham County for families that would like to take advantage of this service. You can schedule an appointment at Safeway by registering online at www.mhealthappointments.com/covidappt.
As a school district, they will continue to promote the following procedures.
• Practice social distancing when possible within the classroom, activities, and interactions with others.
• Promote frequent handwashing and respiratory hygiene.
• Frequent sanitization of all workstations.