Less than six hours after the Greenlee County Health Department officials announced their one and only COVID-19 patient had fully recovered, they revealed someone in that patient's home has tested positive for the virus.
According to a news release posted on Facebook, a "household member" of the initial case showed "laboratory evidence of being infected" which "is a common finding of household contacts to persons sick with COVID-19."
The health department is conducting investigations to identify anyone else who may have been exposed, the news release stated.
Earlier this week Greenlee County Administrator Derek Rapier asked people to remain vigilant about social distancing, hand-washing and mask wearing.
Rapier said everyone needs to follow the recommended measures “if we want to continue to stay below the curve.”
“We are pleased that Greenlee has only had one positive case thus far. However, we don’t want to be naïve or complacent and assume that since we haven’t had a rise in positive cases we are not vulnerable to further infections,” Rapier said.
Rapier went on to say, “One thing we have learned since this situation began is that much of what we thought we knew one day changes by the next. Predictions about what this pandemic will look like in a week or two are speculative at best let alone trying to forecast what the situation will look like in the fall."