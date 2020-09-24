For the first time since Aug. 6, a Greenlee County resident has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The Greenlee County Health Department announced Wednesday night the county has now documented 59 cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic. Two patients have died, but with the exception of the latest patient, the rest have recovered.
Graham County has recorded 808 COVID-19 cases since March.
On Thursday morning, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 566 new cases and 34 additional deaths. The state’s positivity rate is 10.6 percent.
The state has documented 215,852 COVID-19 cases and 5,559 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
As of Wednesday, 565 people were in the hospital battling the virus and 122 of those were in ICU. Five days ago 472 were in the hospital and 120 were in ICU.
The U.S. has recorded more than 6.9 million cases, including 41,310 new ones Thursday and 302,715 in the last week.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported 1,136 new deaths Thursday, bringing the total number of people with COVID-19 to have died to 201,411.