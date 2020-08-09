The state issued guidelines Thursday as to when it would be safe for schools to reopen, but Greenlee County has not yet met all of them.
The Arizona State Health Department would like to see the following metrics met:
- Fewer than 7 percent of area residents tested for COVID-19 test positive for the virus;
- The number of people showing up at local hospitals with COVID-like symptoms is less than 10 percent of all visits;
- A rate of infection drops below 100 cases for every 100,000 residents OR a decline in the weekly average in the number of cases for two consecutive weeks, even if the infection rate tops 100 per 100,000.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, Greenlee County had 12 cases and a rate of 109 cases per 100,000 residents the week of July 19 and it had four cases and a rate of 36 cases per 100,000 the week of July 26.
The state data shows Greenlee County's positivity rate was 9.6 percent the week of July 19 and 6.1 percent the week of July 26. The highest positivity rate was the week of June 28. It reached 15.5 percent that week.
The county has met the state's benchmark when it comes to hospital visits. On July 19 and July 26, fewer than 10 percent of patients came to the hospital with COVID-19-like symptoms. During the week of July 19, the number was 6.1 percent and during the week of July 26, only 3.5 percent had virus-like symptoms. At it's height, 11.5 percent of the people visiting the hospital were sick with virus-like symptoms.
Due to lags in data, the state doesn't look at the past two weeks when considering the benchmarks.
Matt Bolinger, an epidemiologist with Greenlee and Graham counties, said people can follow Greenlee County's numbers at:
https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/index.php#novel-coronavirus-schools
"We have been meeting with our Superintendents about these benchmarks and are working closely with them as we navigate through this," he said.