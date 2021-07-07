Six more Greenlee County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since July 4, bringing the total number of residents battling the virus as of Wednesday to 10.
Dr. Fred Fox, Greenlee County Health Department medical director, said he suspects the Delta variant of the coronavirus could be responsible for the spike of cases in Greenlee County. The variant is far more contagious than the earlier versions of the virus, meaning people don't need to be in as much contact with someone else or as close to spread the virus, he said. It carries a much higher viral load than the earlier mutations.
"As we look at all of these recent cases, there are a couple where family members have caught it from a sick family member, but the source of the other infections is not clear," Fox said. "This indicates to me that there's infection in the community and it's undiagnosed."
Tests are being run to confirm his suspicions, Fox said.
Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas said one to two people per week have been catching the virus in Graham County.
"We have not seen an uptick like Greenlee County at this point and we haven't seen the Delta variant yet, but it's only a matter of time," Douglas said.
He, too, has sent off samples to be tested for the variant, he said.
Both Fox and Douglas bemoaned the fact fewer and fewer people are getting vaccinated against the virus. Those who are getting the virus now are unvaccinated.
According to the state, roughly 50% of Arizonans are vaccinated. Just under 45% are vaccinated in Greenlee County.
The state estimates 27.5% of Graham County residents are vaccinated, but Douglas said when you add in the 3,500 Graham County residents who were vaccinated on the reservation or in Greenlee County, that percentage is actually around 34%.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has jumped from 527 on June 30 to 562 on July 6. The number of those in ICU jumped from 136 to 150 during the same time period.