Despite the objections of two city council members and the disapproval of the Greenlee County Health Department, the Christmas on the Old West Highway event will still take place in Duncan.
On Dec. 12, families will be able to come out noon to 8 p.m. to visit local vendors, enjoy a car show, play games and enjoy food. There will also be a light parade and Nativity set up.
Duncan council member Deborah Mendelsohn and Vice Mayor Valerie Smith objected strenuously to the event during an emergency council meeting last week — given the surge in COVID-19 cases in the county over the last month and Greenlee County epidemiologist Matt Bolinger’s view on the topic.
On Sunday night the Greenlee County Health Department announced a third county resident with COVID-19 has died, a Duncan-area resident in their 70s. Two out of three of the victims have lived in the Duncan area, one was from Clifton.
As of Nov. 1, Greenlee County had reported 103 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and 41 were currently battling the virus. As of Nov. 29, a total of 234 had caught the virus and of those, 114 were currently sick.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Sunday 36 of the patients were in Duncan zip code and the rest were in the Clifton/Morenci area.
In an email to Mendelsohn, Bolinger wrote, “It would be negligent for me to recommend holding congregate events with where we are as a community and the amount of virus spreading in Greenlee right now.”
Bolinger said the county is just weeks away from getting a COVID-19 vaccine and “any spread that we can prevent before having those tools available will likely result in saved lives.”
Clifton’s council was so concerned about COVID-19 numbers they’ve cancelled their traditional Festival of Lights event. Instead, they’ve invited residents to participate in a light decorating contest. The winners will be announced Dec. 21.
Clifton also recently suspended the Daly Diner’s business license and cited its owner for violating the mask mandate.
During last week’s meeting, Smith reminded council members health officials have expressed concern over the rising number of COVID-19 patients at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center and staff shortages due to the virus. Recently the 49-bed facility had 17 COVID-19 patients and more than 20 staff members out sick or in quarantine.
“There’s going to be a time when we don’t get the help we need,” Smith said.
She expressed dismay that despite the fact Greenlee County has a mask mandate, it’s not being enforced in Duncan.
“I am not a fan of picking and choosing what guidelines or mandates or laws we’re going to follow. I don’t understand that at all,” Smith said. “I look at the CDC daily. A million new cases in the last week. That means, according to the information I got from Matt Bolinger, that we’re going to see quite a few people going to the hospitals that are understaffed. We’re going to see a lot more Americans dying at home because there’s no one to get them or in the hospitals.”
Mendelsohn pointed out that even though she and Bolinger are on the opposite sides of the spectrum politically, on COVID-19 they agree.
“Matt has been, in the time I’ve talked to him over the last seven, eight, nine months scientific, but pretty calm about the whole thing, now he’s not. He’s no longer calm. He’s very, very concerned,” Mendelsohn said.
Bolinger told her he’s distressed people don’t seem to care about elderly and vulnerable people dying, but he’s also concerned they don’t seem to realize COVID-19 does impact younger people, too. He told her about a 24-year-old Greenlee County patient who is currently intubated and a 32-year-old patient who is so acutely ill he had to be sent to Tucson.
“It’s not a normal year so we can’t do normal things, we can’t. It’s a public safety concern,” Smith said.
Council member Titus “Alex” Blake expressed doubts on how well masks work and town manager John Basteen said most of the cases in the county are in Morenci and Clifton, where the mask mandate is being enforced.
Blake said he believes masks have been turned to a “political football” and “mandating someone to do something doesn’t mean they’re going to do it.”
Mayor Anne Thurman also said people just aren’t going to wear masks.
“I appreciate what you’re saying, but you have to take into consideration other people’s feelings,” Thurman said.
The mayor went on to say she also appreciated the information, but nothing had been placed on the agenda calling for a vote.
In an interview following the meeting, Mendelsohn said she was quite surprised no vote was called for because during the town’s last council meeting, they had discussed taking a vote on the event.
Following the meeting, Bolinger agreed to participate in a Question and Answer session via email. He apologized for the brevity of his answers, but said he was “super busy.”
Q: How is the health department staff holding up? How many people do you have working on contact tracing and other COVID-related duties?
A: We are holding up well. We have three contact tracers and two others doing follow up on cases and contacts.
Q: Have you reached community spread? Have you lost the ability to track cases back to the original patient in new cases?
A: We definitely have community spread and have lost the ability to find out where many cases were infected at this point.
Q: Some may look at your surge and conclude masks don’t work. Can you address this?
A: Mask do work to slow the spread. While they aren’t a perfect solution, they do slow the spread and buy us some time to acquire more tools (early medications and vaccination). Also, mask may give the wearer some protection to reduce the inoculum, giving the infected persons immune system more time to mount a defense before causing the person to be sick enough to be hospitalized. Masks are a very good tool to help us keep our hospitals intact.
Q: Can I get a statement from you on Graham’s mask mandate?
A: We are in support of Graham Counties mask mandate.
Q: When do you expect to start receiving the vaccine? Have you ordered the syringes and other supplies yet? Can you describe your roll-out process?
A: We are awaiting information on the vaccine delivery. We are ready to get going when it arrives.