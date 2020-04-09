There are 8,500 people in Greenlee County, but that isn't stopping volunteers from working together to create and distribute masks to every single one of them.
Amanda Gray, who is the occupational medicine department manager for the Gila Health Resources clinic in Morenci was approached by the Greenlee County Health Department regarding the orchestration of a community-wide effort to create and distribute masks.
The county asked residents to consider wearing masks outside their homes on March 30 to help stop the spread of COVID-19. As of Thursday morning, the county has only confirmed one case of the virus.
After just 10 days the group of 200-plus volunteers had completed, organized, and cleaned 1,451 homemade masks.
So far the group has given masks to several community organizations including the Duncan Fire Department, the Morenci Fire Department and they will be distributing masks to the Verdin Fire Department on Thursday. By using a drive-in mask distribution system on Wednesday night, the group handed out 312 masks to community members.
“We need to make sure we protect each other by masking up because you might have it and you might not know it. We protect each other, that’s what we’re committed to. 'Stand up and mask up,' that's our motto, because you’re standing up protecting other people,” said Gray, “You’re reducing the transmission.”
Another mask distribution event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saint Church in Duncan. Although the original goal for the group was 1,000 masks, the new goal is for every resident in Greenlee County to have a mask, making the new goal 8,500.
When an individual picks up a mask at the distribution line they receive a mask in a paper bag along with instructions on how to properly clean it. The volunteer group maintains CDC social distancing guidelines while dropping off the masks. Each mask is cleaned with industrial strength laundry soap prior to distribution.