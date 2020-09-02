The percentage of people testing positive in Arizona for COVID-19 is still hovering around 11.5 percent, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Roughly 1.4 million Arizonans have been tested for the virus. Of the 5,547 test results reported Wednesday morning, 519 came back as positive. Twenty-one new deaths were also reported.
Arizona has now documented 202,861 COVID-19 cases and 5,065 deaths. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state Tuesday was 752. One week ago that number was 895.
The Graham County Health Department announced Tuesday night that 17 more residents have contracted COVID-19, breaking a several day streak of fewer than seven new cases per day.
Graham County has now documented 734 cases of the virus. Twenty-two residents have died and 445 have recovered.
Greenlee County is holding steady at 58 cases. Two people have died and 53 have recovered.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control also announced Tuesday that the U.S. has now documented over 6 million cases of the virus. Just over 183,000 people with COVID-19 have died.
The U.S. has recorded 288,876 new cases over the last week.