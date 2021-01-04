Another 37 Greenlee County residents were diagnosed with COVID-19 from Dec. 27-Jan. 3, but the number of people who have succumbed to the virus remains at three.
According to the Greenlee County Health Department, as of Sunday, 153 of the 268 total patients who have caught the virus are still sick.
As of Dec. 13, the latest figures available, Graham County has a 37% positivity rate and Greenlee County has an 8.3% positivity rate. The state’s rate is 12.6%.
According to the Graham County Health Department, 305 Graham County residents were diagnosed with the virus Dec. 28-Jan. 3. Three people died during the same time frame, bringing that total up to 51 since March. More than 1,100 people are currently battling the illness.
As of Thursday, 517 federal prisoners in Safford were sick with COVID-19 along with 15 staff members. On the prior Thursday, 296 inmates were battling COVID-19 along with 14 staff members. By comparison, 142 state prisoners have contracted the illness since March. Over, 2,200 have recovered.
More than 67,000 Arizonans have been diagnosed with the virus over the last week and 637 have died. Only 7 percent of ICU beds and 8% of inpatient beds were available statewide as of Sunday.
More than 20 million Americans have caught the virus and 349,246 have died, including 18,345 in the last week.