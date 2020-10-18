Fifteen more Graham County and five more Greenlee County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as the virus continues to spike throughout the state and country.
Seven of Graham County's patients are members of the San Carlos Apache tribe, five live in Thatcher and three live in Safford, according to the Graham County Health Department.
The county has now recorded 1,022 cases since March, of those 750 have recovered and 26 have died.
Of Greenlee County's 72 cases, 57 have recovered and two have died.
The Arizona Department of Health reported 743 new cases Sunday morning and three deaths.
On Saturday, the U.S. surpassed 8 million documented cases of COVID-19 and 217,918 people with the virus had died. Thirty-four thousand people died of the flu during the 2018-2019 flu season. According to the CDC, the number of deaths in the U.S. through September is at least 10 percent higher than it would have been if the coronavirus pandemic had never happened.