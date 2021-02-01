Greenlee County’s COVID-19 numbers appear to be on a downward trend.
From Jan. 16-Jan. 23, 25 Greenlee County residents caught the virus, but from Jan. 23-Jan. 30 only 15 contracted it.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services latest numbers, the county’s positivity rate as of Jan. 10 was 11.1% compared to 13.6% Jan. 3 and 30% Dec. 27.
There were no new cases diagnosed over the weekend. As of Sunday evening, 119 patients were still sick out of the 526 total patients who have caught the virus. The county has lost six residents since the start of the pandemic.
The state’s positivity rate has fallen from 24.2% on Dec. 27 to 19.5% Jan. 10.
As of Monday, 762,145 Arizonans have caught the virus and 13,124 have died. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients continues to drop statewide, but the number of available ICU beds remains at only 9%.